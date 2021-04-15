Get the Vax, Then Get the ChinaFlu, then Die!

The more we learn about the "vaccination" (which is not really a vaccination), the less useful it is.
...Some 5,800 Americans contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus that causes it, federal officials said Thursday.
The Americans got the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19, despite getting two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told The Epoch Times via email.
Of the 5,800 fully vaccinated people who were confirmed as so-called breakthrough cases, nearly 400 required treatment at hospitals and 74 died.
A little over 40 percent of the infections were in people 60 years of age or older and 65 percent were female....Epoch Times quoted at Gateway
Late-breaking news: Pfizer decreed that a THIRD shot is required, and all three will be required annually going forward. Meantime, Astra Zeneca's offering--which has the same blood-clotting effects as does the J&J--will no longer be administered in some countries of Europe.
I'm sure Fraud-ci has an easy explanation for all this, just as he does for wearing a mask EVEN IF you're vaccinated.
Uh-huh.
No comments:
Post a Comment